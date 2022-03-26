Harnaaz Sandhu debuts as fab showstopper for Shivan & Narresh in a red gown at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

It's been a beyond eventful night for us as designers Shivan & Narresh in collaboration with an eyewear brand took us on a winter cum summer journey today. As we sat glued to our screens to witness all of the chicness FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week has been up to over the past three days marking the fourth today and it's right to say that it only gets better and hotter. At least we are here to vouch for after what we saw an hour ago.

This Designer Duo is known for the best swimwear they bring and have they stopped at it? Check out their ethnic ensembles say lehengas as the patterns and embroidery will take you on a ride your eyes won't be able to stop gazing at. Such is the work they bring out and today was no disappointment. We saw ski-wear and then all that your summer style should entail. From cut-out monokinis, shorts to crop tops, mesh shirts, and more bikini sets, it was a massive blast of prints and colours. This show also deserves brownie points for the sexy styling done say, they matched up a monokini with printed tights.

And, then stepped in our very own diva who made her debut as a showstopper. She rose to fame in 2021 for the world knew her as Miss Universe. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu walked in a red halter-neck gown designed in velvet, we dare forget this luxe number. Being the star she is, she sparkled as the neckline had embellishments placed all over the twisted fabric that sat around her neck. It continued to look exceptional as the same detail was placed at the back.

This plunging neckline flowy dress also had a train that swept the floors of the runway with much elegance. Here's giving credit to keeping up with uniformity say, the pulled-back gelled hair look which all models and the stunning showstopper swore by. She wore her back sunnies and her makeup consisted of everything nude and those glossy lips just gels in right.

