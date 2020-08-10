Harry Styles to Brad Pitt: 5 Hollywood celebrities who proved that men can pull of painted nails too

Everyday, more and more celebrities are blurring the lines between traditional gender roles. With the way these stars sported nail paints, we can't help but get on board as well!

Painted nails and manicures have always been deemed as 'girly'. But today, the norms are changing. Men head to salons to get manicures and don't shy away from stepping out with their nails painted as well!

In the '80s and '90s rock era, it was the icons like Kurt Cobain, Nirvana and more who would be seen with black nail paint. But today, nail paints for men are more than just a rock symbol. And more men have been sporting coloured nails out in public. Take a look at our top 5!

Harry Styles

The former One Direction singer is known to make quite the statement by pairing his nails with his outfits. The Falling singer even painted his nails (along with wearing a lace blouse) to the Met Gala, the biggest fashion event ever!

Brad Pitt

Before attending a film festival, Brad Pitt made sure he got a snazzy manicure in bright, glittery hues. His nail art featured stripes as well, making it seem quite elaborate, and perfect for the red carpet!

Chris Hemsworth

The Avengers: Endgame actor was spotted some years ago with colourful nail paint on his toes. The actor told Jimmy Fallon on his show, that his daughter along with his nieces often paint his nails and even invited the talk show host to a play date with his daughters!

Troye Sivan

Matching his starry personality, Troye Sivan shared a picture of himself in a grey jumper and sparkly nail paint. He has always been expressive in terms of his outfits, so this comes as no surprise. The singer also followed this with pictures of him wearing black and other shades of nail paint!

Johnny Depp

The actor has been seen in a variety of shades on his nails. He doesn't shy away from sporting it either along with his multiple jazzy rings. We think it totally matches with his sense of style!

