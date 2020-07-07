Harry Styles Fashion File: 5 times singer sported the purple hue that left us singing 'Adore You'

Not one to follow gender norms, Harry Styles has worn the shade in the form of blouses, pantsuits and more. Check them out!

Harry Styles is a fashion icon in his own sense. The former One Direction singer and songwriter has been known to make quite a few noteworthy statements with his looks that aren't exactly masculine. He is known to wear blouses with lace finishing, ruffles and even lighter, more feminine colours like purples, pinks, etc.

Whether he is on stage, at a red carpet or even dressing up for his music videos, Harry makes sure to incorporate what seems like his favourite shade into his outfit no matter what! Take a look at all the times Styles looked stylish in the shade.

At the Brit Awards, Harry Styles looked dapper in a taupe pantsuit. He styled this with a lavender sweater over a blue shirt that bore large white collars. To accessorise this look, Styles even added a string of pearls under the collar to make for an elegant look.

While attending an event, Harry experimented with a bright yellow pantsuit and accessorised it with a scarf tied neatly around his neck. To colour block, he picked a scarf in a bright purple colour and looked dapper as ever!

In proper red carpet attire, Harry Styles cleaned up well and sported a suit in a metallic purple colour. It featured intricately detailed dull gold work all over to give the look an additional glam factor.

For his video, Falling, Harry went with a light lavender shade from the purple family yet again! He wore a pleated blouse with a high-low hem and ruffles around the shoulders that gave the video a much-needed dramatic effect.

While spotted out and about, Harry Styles wore what we think is his most experimental look yet in the form of purple silk pants with embroidery close to the foot. He styled this with a simple black tee and looked dashing in this!

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles' purple outfits? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Getty Images

