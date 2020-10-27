Harry Styles' Golden music video outfits went from minimal to funky in minutes: ALL the outfits he wore

From crochet driving gloves vintage-looking rugby shorts, Harry nailed every single look in his latest music video. Check out all the outfits we can't get enough of!

Harry Styles dropped a new music video - Golden last night and we're already swooning over it. The singer's dreamy video featured him running through Italy while dressed to the nines, driving in vintage cars and wearing some of the best outfits while revealing his chest tattoos as well. Here's a breakdown of all of Harry's looks from the Golden music video.

The singer's first look involves a breezy button-down shirt with multiple buttons unbuttoned, by Steven Stokey-Daley. He even had a sustainable fashion moment by pairing it with Bode shorts made from repurposed feed sacks!

He then gave us a peek at his crochet driving gloves by Gucci. He switched his simple white shirt for a pinstripe one while he drove around in his car.

Once out of the car, he threw on a turquoise blue blazer and showed us his patterned pants beneath it. Styled with a beat-up pair of Vans shoes. He further accessorised his look with a beaded necklace that read Golden.

His next look too, was a Bode one. Harry's swimsuit was by the New York-based menswear brand and he styled this look with a different beaded necklace and a Holy Cross silver necklace.

For his next look, the singer picked out a pair of wide-leg floral pants by Stokey Daley and paired it with a bright yellow fisherman-style hat and yet another beaded pearly white necklace.

You cannot miss the singer's yellow and white manicure, making for the perfect autumn manicure with a splash of colour.

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles' Golden music video? Which of his outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

