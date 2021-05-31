Harry Styles to launch a brand new UNISEX makeup and perfume line? Details inside

Being a fashion and musical icon just isn't enough for Styles. Makeup is reportedly on the cards for him next!

The beauty industry is undoubtedly booming and celebrities dipping their feet into it is proof enough. From Kylie Jenner to Selena Gomez to back home, almost every leading lady has her own cosmetics or beauty line today. The industry is so vast that not just women, men too have been investing in it. Post their breakup, JLo's ex, Alex Rodriguez announced that he was launching a makeup line for men.

According to Page Six Style, Watermelon Sugar singer, Harry Styles is next in line. The website reportedly obtained documents where the 27-year-old was named as the director of a company that was newly registered and reportedly is set to offer both, fragrances and cosmetics. The company is reportedly called Pleased As Holdings Limited with Emma Spring, Harry's long time assistant named as the director!

Known for his gender-fluid style, manicures, and fashion game that is always on-point, a Twitter account dedicated to the Golden singer called Harry Styles Updates posted a picture of the document.

An ongoing debate among Twitter users is the name of the brand. Users stated that the company is named Styles, Harry Edward or S.H.E.

While the debate still continues, Styles hasn't issued any kind of statement yet.

Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED” as of now pic.twitter.com/m3R5w5CPfp — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 28, 2021

Apart from cosmetics and fragrances, fans also believe that his company will offer unisex makeup as well since Harry himself is a huge fan of it and has showcased his manicures at multiple public appearances.

What are your thoughts on this news? Would you buy the cosmetics if Harry Styles did start his own line? Comment below and let us know.

