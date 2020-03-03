Harry Styles, Nick Jonas and more prove pearl necklaces are having a MAJOR moment in men's fashion

Hollywood's hottest men and sporting the elegant accessory making it a must-have in men's fashion today.

Harry Styles seems like the trendsetter not just in music, but fashion as well today. The Falling singer left us awestruck when he made an appearance at the MET Gala with a single pearl earring. But soon after that, Harry was observed wearing an elegant string of pearls around his neck at multiple occasions. But it seems like he's not the only one!

Following suit, everybody from The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Billy Porter too, have been sporting the accessory, making it cool again and reinventing the accessory by giving it a new, modern and edgy take.

Take note of how the leading men of Hollywood are sporting the dainty accessory!

Harry Styles

Seems like Harry Styles cannot be seen without his favourite accessory for he wears it everywhere! Be it casual events, red carpets or even run errands, Styles wears his favourite dainty string of pearls everywhere he goes. Case in point, his most recent sweater look with the pearls hanging in between his collar.

Nick Jonas

The accessory went almost unnoticed to the average viewer but at the Grammys, Nick Jonas opted for strong of small pearls around his neck beneath his blingy outfit. He proved that pearls need not be used to make a look a monochrome one but instead add a touch of edginess to the innumerable patterns.

Joe Jonas

Twinning with his Jonas Brother, Joe Jonas also followed suit and picked out a string of pearls to wear at the Grammys, just like Nick Jonas. He wore his accessory over his shirt and tie!

Shawn Mendes

The Senorita singer, apart from making a statement in a fuchsia pink Louis Vuitton suit at the Grammys, accessorised his look with a string of pearls and emerald stones around his neck. The delicate accessory made for a refreshing yet edgy look, bringing on the elegance and grace at the upscale event.

Billy Porter

Known for his experimental red carpet looks, Billy Porter also got on the pearl bandwagon. While promoting his film Like A Boss, the actor ensured that this time around, it wasn't his cape or hat that did the talking but instead, his statement pearl accessory that ensured all eyes were on it!

Credits :getty images

