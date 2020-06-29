  1. Home
Harry Styles or BTS' V: Which singer's gender fluid style has bowled you over? VOTE

BTS singer V and former One Direction's Harry Styles have been constantly juggling between masculine and feminine fashion and defining gender fluidity for this era. But who's style has impressed you the most?
Mumbai
Celebrities today don't seem to care about whether or not their outfits pertain to the selected gender. Gender fluidity is truly the future with the lines between menswear and womenswear thinning. Fashion today is on a road to constant change and evolution and has attempted to be inclusive. 
When it comes to men, they were never encouraged to experiment with outfits or show their feminine side. But with the influx of new fashion icons like Billy Porter, Jaden Smith, Jared Leto and more who have delved into womenswear to make a statement. Designers too have considered this new trend and have delved into making outfits more gender-neutral. 

Harry Styles
Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has time and again proved that he is a gender-fluid icon. He donned a black blouse with frills and lace at the Met Gala by Gucci. Being the face of the brand, he even went on to sport a lilac pleated peplum blouse from Gucci, with frills and a high-low hem in his music video Falling, which caused quite a stir! 

V aka Taehyung 
Not just Harry, another pop sensation, BTS's V, has also gained attention for his outfits. In his latest music video, BTS Class of 2020, the K-Pop singer was seen in a lemon yellow chiffon blouse from Acne Studios Women's Wear. The blouse bore yellow frills and white panels on it. To match his blouse, V tucked it into a pair of simple white tailored trousers to make for a formal yet chic look. 

So tell us - Which singer's gender-fluid style do you like better? 

Credits :YOUTUBE

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

HARRY STYLES

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Harry Styles

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

HARRY STYLES

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

HARRY STYLES!!!!!!!!!

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Harry Styles forever

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

BTS V!

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

BTS V (Kim Taehyung)

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Harry styles

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

BTS V of course

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Taehyung

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Bts v

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Bts v

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Bts v

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

OF COURSE V WITHOUT ANY DISCUSSION.

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Uhm both are great why do you have to compare

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

kim taehyung i will choose him no matter what causes he is love of my life

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

V forever ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

WHY DO YOU COMPARE THEM ALWAYS??? BTW I'LL CHOOSE HARRY CAUSE I LOVE HIM BUT WHY DO YOU HAVE TO COMPARE

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

HARRY STYLES!! There's no way I am going to say bts has a better taste in fashion than harry Coz he blew all the directioners after they went on hiatus with his style coz no one imagined he had such a great taste in fashion Its each and every directioners' dream to have harry's wardrobe

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

HARRY STYLES

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

HARRY STYLES

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

BTS V

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

BTS V

