Harry Styles or Justin Bieber: Which singer is the ultimate moustache man? VOTE

Wispy moustaches sported by our favourite male celebrities is the latest trend among them. But who according to you looks better in it?

There are many things that the internet is divided over. One of them is whether or not moustaches look good on the men who grow them out. There is the clean-shaven look, the full-face beard look and the in-between - when there is little facial hair that looks not clean-shaven and is barely-there and patchy.

But that doesn't stop celebrities from growing it out to pair it with their dapper outfits when they are cleaning up!

Shaving is a thing of the past and two leading male singers seem to love sporting their facial hair rather than going for the clean-shaven look that they used to opt for when they were younger.

Like the overgrown hair trend, these little patches of facial hair are an in-between the hunger and 5 o'clock shadow look that is considered as rusty yet classic. Both Harry Styles and Justin Bieber who are known to be fashion icons in their own sense, have been sporting this look off-late, making us wonder who looked better in it.

Justin Bieber caused quite a stir when he stepped out with a moustache after days of staying at home. Some loved it while others detested the look! Even popular Instagram page @dudewithsign acknowledged Bieber's moustache, asking him to shave it off!

Harry Styles, on the other hand, didn't come out with a look as drastic as Bieber did. Instead, he seems to be easing into it by sporting this sparse hair look everywhere - while performing on stage, at awards and ensuring his fans get used to the moustache that he is growing out.

While we think both, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles can carry off the wispy stache pretty well, we can't seem to pick out our favourite between the two. Who according to you is the ultimate moustache man - Justin or Harry? Vote below!

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

