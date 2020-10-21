Harry Styles wears the SAME t shirt as Jennifer Aniston in Friends while showing off his new haircut

Paying homage to Rachel Greene, Harry wore the same 'Save the Drama for your mama' t-shirt when he was spotted by fans recently.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles certainly knows how to garner attention anywhere he goes! From sporting flowing and ruffled blouses to floral pantsuits, the musician has done it all. Seems like the musician has kept himself groomed all through the lockdown for he showed off an all-new haircut when he was snapped with fans recently.

Harry Styles was out an about getting coffee and running errands on October 19th when he was spotted by fans. While most couldn't stop gushing about he didn't have his curls anymore, it was his tee that caught others' eye. The musician has been applauded time and again for his fashion sense and certainly knows how to make a statement. This time around, he sported a simple white tee with 'Save the drama for your mama' written in red, with checkered trousers and white sneakers. He also wore a face mask, for a laid-back look, as seen in the selfies shared by twitter user @sophieulin

The t-shirt though was an identical version of the one Jennifer Aniston wore on her iconic sitcom, Friends. Jen's character Rachel Green sported the tee in the first episode of Season 10, titled, "The One After Joey and Rachel Kiss"!

We'd like to think that the Watermelon Sugar singer was paying homage to Jennifer Aniston's character, whose outfits never seem to go out of style by sporting the seemingly-vintage tee.

What are your thoughts on Harry's look? Who according to you wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

