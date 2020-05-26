Head to toe: 3 times Deepika Padukone did white on white right

If you go through Deepika’s entire wardrobe we are pretty sure most of her clothing would be white. But we aren’t complaining. Here are 3 times when she looked gorgeous in head to toe white.

The best thing about wearing whites with other whites is the fact that you can play with fabrics and textures aplenty. Mixing sheer with suede or wearing chiffon with white denim are just a few of the things I can think of, off the top of my head. If there is one person who loves her whites and wears them every chance she gets, it’s . Airports, events, appearances: you name a place or an occasion and DP has definitely worn at least one white outfit. The best part about this is that she looks STUNNING when she steps out in an all-white ensemble. We pick the top 3 moments where we loved her white-on-white outfits.

Everything about this outfit screams FIERCE! Be it the OTT shirt with exaggerated details by Roksanda with the cigarette cut trousers and pristine white heels. The slightly off-white overcoat from The Row is adding to the whole look. That with her sleek but and gold earrings and we KNOW she means business.

Moving from fierce business to uber casual. Only DP could make a basic tee and denim look THIS good. From head to toe in Balenciaga, she is personifying casual chic. We love the distressed detailing on her denim. And as the queen of layering, she is again seen in an off-white jacket to add a little bit of structure to the casual look. Finally, she finished the look with some gold jewellery stacks which is the holy grail accompaniment to white outfits!

This is the play of fabric and textures I was talking about earlier. Her stylist has very intelligently paired a sheer shirt with trousers that had vertical stripes. Both of these were from Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini. Again paired with gold accessories and sunglasses from Marc Jacobs, this look made for the right kind of risque yet classic vibe.

DP’s sense of style and her confidence is right up there. I love everything she does when it comes to fashion and beauty. She looks great in whatever she wears, but just like her, we have a soft corner for when she steps out in pristine white.

Which other celebrity do you think looks amazing in white?

Credits :INSTAGRAM

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×