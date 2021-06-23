Here are 7 proofs establishing Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love affair with monochromatic ensembles

The desi girl shows how one colour at a time is enough to steal the show in enchanting solid-hued ensembles. Check it out!

Jonas has donned monochromatic outfits in about every hue in the world, giving a tough competition to M&M’s candy colours. Proving that painting head to toe a single hue can be more vibrant than splashing with multiple colours and prints, Priyanka’s monochromatic outfits are powerful statement-making styles that one can’t pass by without admiring. Be it layering with a long overcoat or picking fancy boots, she teams each separates in a well-coordinated style that instantly becomes a fashion headline. Sprucing up our love for monochromatic looks, the global icon continues to make bewitching appearances in zoom meetings, red carpets and in streets of The Big Apple in monochromatic ensembles. Here are our favourite 7 from her endless collection you can take inspiration from to rock the style.

The diva never fails to set her fashion standards high wherever she goes. Walking solo in the city of New York, the Isn't It Romantic actress sported a caramel brown monochromatic outfit featuring a brown jacket with waist tie over a matching bodycon top and trousers. She completed her calm travel-friendly look with a pair of cool shades, pumps that matched her athleisure look and a delicate necklace that was hardly visible.

Well-versed with fashion trends, Priyanka grabbed all eyes at the Arts Club in Mayfair, London looking ravishing in a chrome yellow number. The monochromatic look consisted of mustard trousers, a turtleneck blouse and a long coat in the same hue. She carried a statement Gucci tote bag covered in colourful badges and signed off her look with a pair of chic black suede boots and sunglasses.

Giving us boss lady vibes, the Quantico actress stepped out wearing a fiery red co-ord set featuring a red silk blouse and shiny red leather wrap pencil skirt that could literally stop traffic. She teamed the ‘oh-so-gorgeous’ look with a red Stalvey box bag and a pair of snakeskin crisscross pumps.

She picked an electric blue jumpsuit and matching heels to look radiant on an American talk show after her Met Gala appearance in 2019. The flattering silhouette, dramatic collar and plunging neckline of her all-blue look was a visual treat to the eyes. She ditched accessories and preferred clean and minimal makeup to look sleek in her blue monochromatic look.

To share her couch with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Koffee with Karan show, Peecee brought her A-style game to the front in a stunning neon green pantsuit from the UK based label Safiyaa. Her monochromatic look featured a cold shoulder cut blazer, deep U neck and high waisted flare bottom pants. A sleek ponytail, matching pumps, fresh face makeup and statement earrings completed her look.

Dressed head to toe in fuchsia pink, the Sky is Pink star made a glam appearance in Sergio Hudson's power suit. She matched her long overcoat with the bright pink blouse which featured bottle sleeves and a wrap-style neckline. Her pink flared pants bore gold button detailing. A dash of a dark pink lip stain and gold hoop earrings perfected her boss babe monochromatic look.

Her ground-breaking appearance in an all-red Alejandro Alonso Rojas pantsuit is one of her best looks ever. She teamed the striped pantsuit by layering it with a Vivienne Westwood red jacket and red Christian Louboutin heels. She carried a classic black bag and wore her favourite pair of black sunglasses to sign off her top-notch look in style.

Which of her bright and flamboyant monochromatic looks stole your heart? Tell us in the comments below.

