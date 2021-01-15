Here are Anushka Sharma’s 5 statement making earrings that we love and wish to have

The new mom in the town has always been a trendsetter when it comes to bold statement-making earpieces. Take cues from Anushka Sharma to steal the spotlight!

Over the years, the B-town diva, has built a crowd of followers who look up to her for fashion advice. Not failing to impress the style police, the new mom has always been shelling out fashion goals not just her outfits but even her accessories that are simply jaw-dropping!

With a taste in fashion that’s as loveable as her personality, Anushka Sharma owns a notable share of earrings that uplifts her ensembles crossing out the margins of maximalism and minimalism. She elevates her sartorial choices with statement-making pieces of jewellery that range from contemporary designs to Indian fusion. Scroll down to get a closer look of these beauties.

The breathtaking golden ear cuffs which she captioned ‘Can't hear the haters’ is an iconic piece from Gucci. The actress pulled off the signature clip-on piece like a pro with a navy checkered suit, white shirt and tie. This statement earring, which definitely is a show-stealer, costs approximately Rs 30,000 and we aren’t surprised.

Wearing Cinq à Sept flash-orange top and bottom featuring cascading ruffles, Anushka Sharma looks absolutely stunning. But the attention grabber here is her modern hoop earrings from label Misho Designs. Spicing up the entire ensemble, this minimalist earring creates a loud impact with a twist and we love it!

Anushka’s chandelier earring is what dreams are made of. Blending in grandeur, femininity and grace in Sabyasachi floral ocean-green saree, the custom made earring is all that you need to reach this level of gorgeousness. This heavy earring is a great choice to pair up with simple sarees and suits to shine bright in the crowd.

The long metal earring with jhumkas in the bottom is like no other! The rare combination of gold and silver adds up to its artistic design, aesthetically making a bold statement. The star clearly knows how to set the trend right, slaying the long earpiece with a heavily embellished outfit.

Anushka Sharma aces the chunky silver earring in a pink maxi dress looking drop-dead gorgeous. The oxidised silver earring calls for all the attention and the chandelier cut-off looks magnificent. A perfect pick to look traditionally trendy and to attain the complete Indian outlook!

Tell us your favourite statement jewellery from Anushka in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read: ‘I told Anushka Sharma’s mother, the duo would have a baby; she laughed,’ numerologist, Sanjay B Jumaani

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instagram

Share your comment ×