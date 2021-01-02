Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about the sexual assault claims on designer Alexander Wang & his statement

People on the internet are opening up about Alexander Wang's alleged sexual harassment history. Here's what the American designer has to say.

The famous American fashion designer, Alexander Wang ha been brought under the spotlight after the recent sexual allegations against him. Owen Mooney, a British model claimed that the designer groped his crotch at a nightclub in New York. The public allegations of Mooney are from a party that took place in 2017. After his claims, a number of people anonymously came forward to with similar allegations.

A post on a famous Instagram account called Diet Prada read, ‘Some claimed to have witnessed a victim being drugged by the designer, or being slipped Molly or other drugs themselves without their knowledge, leading to blacked-out nights and worse.’ The account also shared a few videos and stories by the alleged victims.

Here’s the post:

After a few days of the claims coming out, a few other tweets were discovered where these allegations were given wider attention. There have also been Gia Garison, a trans model and actor who claims that Wang assaulted her without permission. Nick, another man came forward claiming he feels embarrassed and manipulated while being blacked out.

Adding to all this, Diet Prada also shared a statement by Wang who calls these claims ‘baseless and grotesquely false.’

The designer is also known to have connections with the most elite of the industry, but no one seems to have come forward to voice their opinions.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Visionary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98; Cause of death remains unknown

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×