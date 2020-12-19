Here's how Kareena Kapoor Khan & Malaika Arora prove that they are like every other BFF duo

While Malaika Arora went all out with her metallic clothing, Kareena Kapoor seems to keep things casual in a simple tee proving that there are 2 types of people in the world.

Most BFF groups have a variety of people looking their best selves and while some like to go all out with OTT outfits, others like to keep things casual. We bet you’re trying to relate this to the people you know while reading this. Coming to our case here, today we have one such BFF duo who proves our point right.

In a Friday night gathering held in the city last night, both and Kareena Kapoor Khan were in attendance. While their star power was enough to attract the paparazzi, it was their style we had our eyes on. Malaika went all out with her party spirits in a metallic outfit while Mrs Khan kept things simple yet laid-back in a graphic tee. We’ve all known Bebo as someone who makes jeans and a tee look like couture (in the words of ), well, now that fact requires no proof! Malaika, on the other hand, took this opportunity to play dress up, I mean, somebody needs to compensate for the lost days right and who better to do it than Malaika?

While Kareena chose a pair of black leggings and an oversized graphic t-shirt, Malaika kept the party spirits high in a rainbow-hued metallic pleated skirt and opted for a matching bralette. She covered herself up with a matching metallic hoodie while a pair of green boots added extra oomph to the look.

Credits :viral bhayani

