THIS is the hidden inspiration behind Meghan Markle’s signature royal hairstyle

In an interview with Bazaar, George Northwood reveals the inspiration behind the Duchess’s signature royal hair. Find out

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has created a storm ever since she married the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. While she has been making headlines for all different kinds of reasons, the former actress has time and again proven that she is also a fashion icon.

While being an (ex) royal, Markle has managed to win millions of hearts and her fashionable looks, makeup and hair just add more to the list. While the royal couple has stepped down from their duties, the Duchess’s UK hairstylist, George Northwood shared a parting post. In a series of pictures, he captioned - ‘It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun working with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past two years. I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health. Here are a few of their many wonderful moments that I was honoured to be a part of. ⁣⁣’ He then went on to wish the couple best of luck for their future endeavours.

So, while the artist was close to Meghan, he in an interview with Bazaar revealed the inspiration behind her signature hair. Markle, who is known for her messy low bun and signature waves has an inspiration that Northwood revealed was the fact that they were looking for something that would adhere royal protocol while also being modern at the same time. ‘Refined Imperfection’ were the words he used to describe both the hairstyle and the Duchess. He also added that she wanted to look approachable and her sense of style and hair all just fell into place.

We are absolute fans of her signature hair! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More