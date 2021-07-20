Hina Khan always played it pretty in pastels and here are the proofs that will make you put away bright fits

Pastels are seen as a spring favourite but little do we know they can be worn throughout all seasons and still deliver the same results. If bright hues are all you see inside your wardrobe, break that monotony with pastels to make every outfit look dreamy. This pastel refresh will help make your everyday style simple and easy because its persona will do all the eye-grabbing roles. If you want to use the lockdown-lift as the optimal opportunity to dress up, go for it all-out.

We reached to ’s Instagram to look for a few references and it feels awesome to say that she’s done justice by putting out spot-on looks. She’s always been an experimenter of sorts, from trying out colourful eyeliners to hopping onto a few 90s trends.

Ahead: A mini fairytale. The Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star donned an Alpana Neeraj lemonade pink gown that bore 3D embroidery in white and pink frilled net details. She looks gorgeous to an unmatchable level!

Another day, another pastel slay! Hina picked out a cornflower blue midi-length dress that featured a cape on one side. She sure has a soft spot for capes and here’s how admirable she looked. The one-shoulder attire was complemented with a silver metal belt and nude peep-toe strappy stilettos.

Throwback to the day Hina made it to Cannes Film Festival in a Maison Armine Ohanyan lavender gown. The collared and voluminous geometrical patterned dress was tied up with a silver broad metal belt that made this look a beauteous one.

Make your winter dress code all about a macaroon yellow one-shoulder playsuit that features a tie detail at the waist and a cape. High on style, high on comfort! Hina style the Lavish Alice number with ankle-strap neon stilettos.

Which pastel ensemble do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2021 had many shades for us to fall in love with and here’s all that has us hooked