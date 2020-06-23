Hina Khan to Beyonce: When designers refused to dress these MEGA stars

Despite being super-successful, celebrities reveal that some of the biggest designers refuse to dress them!

The fashion industry is an ever-growing controversial one. From designers to stylists to celebrities, everybody is part of a controversy at some point of the other. But what's more shocking, is when celebrities call out designers for not dressing them up! Multiple celebrities from industries across oceans seem to have faced the same issue because of things like size differences, not being an 'A-lister', etc. Read on to know about the celebrities who have openly spoken about battling the bad attitudes and not having anybody to dress them up for grand occasions.

Beyonce

Today, every designer would kill to dress up Queen Bey. But she revealed that back when she was part of Destiny's Child, "High-end labels didn't really want to dress four black country curvy girls and we couldn't afford designer dresses and couture," the singer said while accepting the Fashion Icon award at the CFDA awards in 2016.



Closer to home, actress Hina Khan also raised the same issue of not having Indian designers who were willing to dress her up for the Cannes Film Festival. She told Pinkvilla, "All these big designers from India, they still look down upon TV," said the star. She raised questions like, "Do you think we can't carry it? Or you're scared that I might carry it better than anybody else?" She even revealed that she didn't want to go with an International designer as "India is so talented," but didn't have the backing when she needed it.

Khloe Kardashian

Talking about battling weight loss, Khloe Kardashian also spoke out about how people have only begun noticing her after her weight loss.

She told Harper's Bazaar, "Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing. There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim but I was too much work for stylists or they had nothing in my size. I wasn't even that crazy big!"

Ashley Graham

The plus-size supermodel also faced issues in finding a designer to dress her up and admitted that she even skipped the Met Ball in 2016 because she didn't find anybody willing to dress her! She even had trouble finding a dress that would fit her size for the 2016 Oscars. Finding a dress for the occasion "Has been a whole job in itself," she told E-News.

Melissa McCarthy

The actress who was nominated for an Oscar award revealed that she couldn't find a designer to dress her up! She told Redbook that she approached five or six designers, "Very high-level ones who make lots of dresses for people - and they all said no." This inspired the actress who had previously studied clothing and textiles to create her own line that would enable women to feel good about themselves.

Dascha Polanco

The Orange Is the New Black star revealed that she felt let down by one of her favourite luxury brands. She told Vogue about her 'situation' with the luxury brand. "Their response was, 'Oh, you're not the sizes we have, not right now, maybe in the future."

The popular actress also went on to add that if the brand does approach her to wear their designs in the future, she "will not give them the pleasure", and would collaborate with only "People who love my curves and embrace them as much as I do."

What are your thoughts on this? Sound off in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus REVEALS the outfit that helped her break away; says she couldn't stay Hannah Montana forever

Share your comment ×