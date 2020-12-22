Hina Khan brought back THESE 3 '90s hair trends with a bang: Welcome 2021 by taking inspiration from her

It is not just stereotypes Hina has been crushing. The actress has also been setting some serious hair goals and been bringing back trends with a bang. Take a look!

Hina Khan has time and again proved that she has an unending capacity to break barriers and climb up the ladder. The actress who has switched from playing the quintessential bahu on television to being a fashionista and superstar in real life, has seriously elevated her fashion game. The actress who followed the trend and opted for cropped hair, has brought back three fabulous and classy hair trends that were huge in the '90s. Take a look!

Bow scrunchies

As scrunchies made a comeback, Hina wore them first by picking out lovely colourful ones to hold her hair back. She made a style statement by matching them with her outfits, bringing back this epic '90s trend!

Embellished headbands

One popular trend that was big back in the early '20s thanks to Gossip Girl, was the statement headbands that Blair often wore. Hina took Queen B's look and brought it back to this year, giving us some much-needed sparkle and an almost-forgotten way to style our hair, making for a different look.

Hats

While caps might seem like the obvious choice only during vacations (yes, Ms Khan sported lovely hats while on vacation, that made us want to get hats of our own), she also made for an interesting way to manage second-day hair or a bad hair day!

The diva only went on to prove that she is an unbeatable style icon!

