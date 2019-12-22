Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma: Best and Worst Dressed of the Week TV

With it being a Sunday yet again let us find out the Best and Worst Dressed of Television from the Week gone by. Check this out!

'Tis the season to go all out, dress and celebrate. Out favourite TV stars are always on top of their game with them wearing all the latest “it” outfits. From to to Dahiya to Nia Sharma to Surbhi Chandna are actresses who are always slaying with their looks. With it being a Sunday yet again let us find out the Best and Worst Dressed of Television from the Week gone by. Check this out!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is first on our list. The stunner looked every bit a diva as she stepped out in a dark hued ensemble. Hina opted for a deep blue bralette which she teamed up with a pair of black high waisted pleated skirt. She threw in a deep blue jacket with puffed sleeves to complete the look. Khan styled her look with brushed open hair with heavy curls, nude lips and black pointy toed stilettos. We like how the look is so crisp and on point.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya rang in her birthday wearing the most stunning outfit. Divyanka opted for a white top which she paired with a short tiered and ruffled skirt. Tripathi Dahiya then threw in a black jacket to complete the attire. She styled her look with brushed open hair, black stockings, black pointy toes heels and a Dior bag. We like!

Surbhi Chandna

The beautiful Surbhi Chandna is next on our list. The stunner opted for a field green tiered gown. Her outfit featured a sweetheart neckline and a tiered tulle skirt attached to it. She completed her look with side parted brushed open hair, winged eyeliner and white shoulder dusters. We think the look looks very fresh and we especially love the colour of the outfit.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is next on our list. The stunner looked every bit a diva as she dressed up to perform a number for her show. Nia donned a strappy red floor length outfit with waist cut outs and thigh high slit. She styled her look with side parted brushed open hair with heavy beach wavy curls, winged eyeliner and red lips.

Jennifer Winget

The stunning Jennifer Winget is in the mood to celebrate and is clearly having a lot of fun since its Christmas. Jennifer opted for a heavily sequinned green short outfit with puffed full sleeves and a deep V neckline. She styled her look with brushed open cropped hair, filled in brows and nude lips. We love the simplicity of the look and also think it works really well with the whole attire.

Who according to you was the best dressed celebrity? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :PINKVILLA

