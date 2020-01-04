Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi: Best and Worst Dressed of the Week TV

The year 2019 has finally come to an end and with this we start on not only a new year but also a new decade altogether. Television and TV actors have evolved tremendously in the past decade. Our small screen stars are no more restricted to their own screen personas and characters. Given the boom of social media TV stars too have a fan base as good as our Bollywood actors and their fashion sense has often been a point of discussion. With it being a Saturday yet again, let’s find out the best and worst dressed of TV from the week gone by.

Hina Khan is one of the best dressed actresses we have on our small screen. The diva looked pretty in an mustard yellow floor length number. Her outfit featured full sleeves, a V neck and a front knot detail. She styled her floor length look with brushed open hair in cascading curls, filled in brows, a deep lip and no accessories.

Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is next on our list. Divyanka looked absolutely pretty as she dressed up in a satin pink number. Her one shoulder dress featured bouffant bishop sleeves, with a fitted top cinched at the waist with a broad belt detail and an attached flared floor length skirt with a thigh high slit. She styled her look with brushed open straight hair, filled in brows, silver hoops, a glossy lip and silver pointy toed heels.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is next on our list. The diva took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her. Surbhi looked pretty as she dressed up in a halter neck red crop top with pearl embellishments on it. She teamed her top with a pair of basic blue denim jeans and a black sheer floor length cape with floral print on it. She styled her look with brushed open hair, dewy makeup and a deep lip.

Shivangi Joshi

Next on our list is Shivangi Joshi. Shivangi recently attended an event for which she was dressed in red. Joshi opted for a red halter neck outfit which featured a fitted bodice and an attached flared tulle skirt. She styled her look with a clean high ponytail, filled in brows, light smokey eyes, nude lips and simple studs.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma was clearly having a great “me” time as she took a dip in the pool. Nia opted for a one shoulder red bikini which looked flawless on her. She styled her look with a face full of makeup, filled in brows, red lips and a sleek bun.

The week gone by sure did serve us some really interesting looks and we cannot wait to see what next week has in store for us. Which look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.