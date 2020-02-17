Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi: Best and Worst Dressed of the Week TV

Television is growing exponentially with every passing day. Our TV celebrities are stepping out of their television avatar and are levelling up the game when it comes to fashion. Be it sporting the latest trend, making that perfect red carpet entry or just their overall personal style, our small screen stars are winning the game big and how. With the start of a new week, let's find out the best and worst dressed of TV from the week gone by.

Hina Khan is the easily television’s best dressed actress. The stunner is busy with the promotions of her film, Hacked. Hina jumped onto the pantsuit bandwagon as she picked this outfit. Khan looked chic in a single breasted white pantsuit with padded shoulders. She styled her look with center parted poker straight hair, filled in brows, layers of jewellery and a deep mauve lip. We like!

Nia Sharma

TV’s current sensation, Nia Sharma always updates her fans with her most stunning looks. In her latest post, Nia is seen wearing a one shoulder latex dress tucked in a high waisted skirt in the same fabric. Sharma opted for open blow dried hair, filled in brows, smokey eyes and a bold red lip.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna recently attended an event in the city. The actress opted for a green noodle strap gingham print crop top which she teamed up with a pair of acid wash denim jeans. Surbhi threw in a lime green bomber jacket to the outfit. She styled her look with a side braided bun, filled in brows, dewy makeup and pink cheeks. The over all look put together looks extremely messy and the makeup just doesnt go well with the look.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is next on our list. The actress who is known for her amazing ethnic wear collection opted for a simple salwar kameez but won out hearts over. Dipika picked an ice blue chikankari kurta which she teamed up with a pair of white palazzo pants, an off white dupatta, hot pink juttis and bangles and silver jhumkis. Pretty!

Dahiya