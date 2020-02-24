Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget: Best and Worst dressed of the Week TV

With a new week starting with full swing. Let’s find out the best and worst dressed of TV from the week gone by.

Television has been growing large folds with almost every passing day. Our favourite TV actors have been going beyond their small screen avatars and are putting forth their real self. Be it sporting the latest trend, trying out the new makeup fad or more, they’re as good as any Bollywood star. With a new week starting with full swing. Let’s find out the best and worst dressed of TV from the week gone by.

Hina Khan is one of the best dressed actresses we have on the small screen. The stunner opted for a white crop top with bouffant elbow length sleeves. She teamed her top with multi hued knee length bodycon skirt. Hina styled her look with a simple ponytail, filled in brows, pink lips, silver hoops and peeptoe strappy heels.

Naagin actress Nia Sharma is next on our list. The beauty opted for a black and yellow half sleeves crop top which she styled with a pair of black pyjamas. Sharma styled her look with poker straight hair, a coral lip and black shoes.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is next on our list. The pretty actress opted for a black floor length number. Her outfit featured, a high neck, full sleeves and floral embroidery on the yok. Shivangi styled her look with a low ponytail, small jhumkis and black heels.

The absolutely stunning Jennifer Winget is up next. Jennifer opted for a soft powder blue floor length chikankari ensemble which she paired with a matching churidaar. The Code M actress styled her look with open beach wavy hair, soft makeup, pink lips and silver heels.

The beautiful Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is next on our list. Television’s favourite actress recently attended an award show looking her pretty best. Divyanka opted for a deep green saree with a broad satin ruffled border. She styled her look with side parted open hair with cascading curls, a deep red lip and drop down dangler earrings. We like!

The week gone by sure did serve us some really amazing and interesting looks and we just can’t wait to see what next week has in store for us. Which one was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

