Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna: Stunning TV looks from the week gone by

Fashion has always been an extremely part of the Indian entertainment industry, irrespective of the medium. Our television stars are coming out in their own zone feeling and looking their very best. Apart from being a part of almost every Indian's home, our TV celebs are also taking social media by storm with their impeccable fashion sense. With it being a Saturday yet again, let's find out the best and worst dressed from the TV industry from the week gone by.

The gorgeous Hina Khan is first on our list. Television’s favourite diva who is busy promoting her latest music video Raanjhana served us yet another look. Hina opted for a high neck, floral short outfit featuring bouffant sleeves. She styled her look in an old Hollywood style hairdo with multiple hair-clips, filled in brows, soft eyes, nude lips and pastel pink heels completed her look.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is next on our list. The stunner opted for a soft pink floor length outfit. Her dress featured sleeveless sleeves, a V neckline and a fit and flare silhouette. Surbhi styled her look with filled in brows, light pink eyes, pink nude lips and blush cheeks. String of beads and brushed open hair completed her pretty look. We like!

Erica Fernandes

The wedding season is on in full swing and Erica sure has jumped onto the bandwagon. The pretty actress looked super stunning in a green hued lehenga. Her look included a one shoulder blouse with elaborate embroidery and mirror work on it. She teamed the blouse with a matching high waisted lehenga with extensive embroidery on it in orange and red. Maang-tika and earrings with filled in brows and a red lip completed this absolutely stunning and beautiful look. Love it!

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma who will soon be seen in Naagin 4 took to Instagram to share a picture of her. Nia donned a black chinese collar button down which she teamed up with a pair of black high waisted boxy shorts. She styled her look with a side parted sleek ponytail, filled in brows, shoulder duster earrings, knee length white boots and a minimal face of makeup. We love how she’s brought so much layers to a monotone outfit. Love the look from head to toe.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is next on our list. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looked ravishing in a pink ensemble. Her look included a carrot pink choli with half sleeves and elaborate white embroidery all over it which she teamed up with a matching high waisted lehenga skirt and a contrasting orange sheer dupatta. Shivangi styled her look with a bouffant like low hair bun, filled in brows, winged eyeliner, pink lips, diamond earrings and a small diamond bindi. We think she looks extremely fresh and we are loving her look at all levels.

The week gone by sure did serve us some really interesting and amazing looks. With the party season all in we just can’t wait to see what next week has in store for us. Who do you think looked the best? Comment below and let us know.

