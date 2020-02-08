Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna: Best and Worst dressed TV celebs from the week gone by

With it being a Saturday yet again, let's find out the best and worst dressed of television from the week gone by.

Television has been growing exponentially with every passing day. Our TV celebrities have been winning our hearts over with their impeccable sense of style which is literally all over their social media. Shedding their onscreen image, our favourite small screen stars are putting forth everything about their real self. With it being a Saturday yet again, let's find out the best and worst dressed of television from the week gone by.

The beautiful Hina Khan who is currently promoting her soon to be released film, Hacked, served us yet another look. The diva opted for a bright orange hued oversize knitwear sweater which she teamed up with a pair of red trousers. A half up half down hairdo with hoop earrings, multi-coloured mules and a fresh face of makeup completed her look. While we like the outfit, we arent really sold on the shoes.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is next on our list. The Sanjivani 2 actress opted for a black knee length sleeveless kurta which she teamed up with a pair of black flared palazzo pants with a tie and dye chevron print on it in white. She styled her look with brushed open hair in cascading curls with a pink lip, soft eye shadow and golden juttis.

Sargun Mehta

The beautiful Sargun Mehta was present at the screening of Hina Khan's soon to be released film, Hacked. Sargun opted for a denim knee length dress. Her body hugging outfit fit her beautifully and looked quite chic. She styled her look with brushed down straight hair, filled in brows, nude lips and small hoop earrings.

Nia Sharma

Naagin actress Nia Sharma, took to Instagram to share a picture of her. Nia chose to wear a powdered blue short dress. Her outfit featured a V neckline with white trims on it. The top was attached with a flared short shirt with light ruffles on it. She styled her look with brushed open hair, nude lips and coloured eye shadow.

The week gone by sure did serve us some interesting looks. Let's see what the next week has in store for us. Whod oy ou think was the best dressed? Comment below and let us know.

