Hina Khan as a ray of sunshine: 10 times the diva proved that Yellow is her colour

Sunshine yellow is one of the happiest colours there is and actress Hina Khan has a huge fascination with it!

Everybody has a favourite colour they love wearing no matter what the occasion. Actress is no different! The diva has a fascination with the bright yellow shade and has multiple outfits in the colour. Like the rest of us who love wearing our favourite colour, Hina too doesn't seem to need an excuse or reason to wear yellow outfits that she has in the form of crop tops, dresses, kurtas and more.

The perfect shade for summer and to brighten up any room, take a look at all the ways the diva has been sporting the shade off late and get inspired!

To kick things off, Hina opted for a head-to-toe yellow look in the form of a bright co-ord set that featured a ruched crop top, high-waisted pants and a cape to cover up. Topped off with round frames, she rocked the comfortable chic look that makes for perfect resort and vacation wear!

A halter-neck lace crop top paired with blue denim was another choice of Hina's. The look oozed feminity thanks to the sheer lace material and floral embroidery on her jeans.

Looking like a ray of sunshine, Khan then went with a desi look in the form of a white kurta-pyjama set and paired with a bright yellow dupatta to add a pop of colour.

Keeping up with the desi look, she also donned a head-to-toe yellow salwar suit with flared, sharara pants and a matching dupatta. The white floral print on it gave it a lovely touch.

Showing off her curves, Hina Khan also rocked a yellow bodycon dress with white stripes and paired it with black slip-ons. She made the most of the golden hour sunlight while posing for the photo!

Pleats are a raging fashion trend and the actress knows it! She rocked a pleated flared dress with a halter neck and paired it with pink mesh boots to make for a simple yet elegant look.

Giving off boho vibes with her next look, Hina Khan went with a jumpsuit that featured flared pants.

Making for a soft, dainty look, Hina Khan's next outfit left us speechless! She opted for a simple white organza saree with minimal yellow hand-painted work on it, making her look like the epitome of feminity.

For a bold look, Khan went with a bright yellow maxi dress. A black and translucent plastic belt hugged her waist. A matching scarf around her neck completed the actress's fun yet flirty look.

Keeping a bold look for last, Hina Khan's yellow jumpsuit with a zipper was completed with a contrast of a black belt around her waist and black open-toe stilettos.

