Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma: Best & Worst dressed of the Week TV

Television has always being an integral part of Indian households. The actors and their characters become a part of our day to day lives. However, with times evolving, gone are the days when TV actors would restrict to only their onscreen avatars. With the boost of social media, our television actors are putting forth an extension of their own personality. With it being a Saturday yet again, let’s find out the best and worst dressed of the Week.

Hina Khan is the undisputed reigning queen of TV right now. The stunner shared another look of hers and blew us over. Hina is seen wearing a mauve colour midi dress. Her outfit featured a high neck, bishop sleeves and an asymmetrical ruffled hem. The stunner styled her look with a sleek hairdo, filled in brows, a fresh face of makeup and nude pointy toed stilettos. We like!

Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Instagram to share a picture of her. Divyanka looked extremely chic in her winter attire. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wore a red and black knee length dress which she teamed up with black stockings and threw in a knee length black trench coat. Tripathi Dahiya styled her look with knee length leather boots, brushed down hair, a red lip and pink cheeks.

Surbhi Chandna

The beautiful Surbhi Chandna is next on our list. Surbhi opted for a super chic look which included a high neck aqua green satin blouse with bishop sleeves. She paired her top with a high waisted black printed asymmetrical skirt with thigh high slit. She styled her look with a full face of makeup, blow dried hair, green eyeshadow and white pointy toed heels.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is next on our list. The Naagin actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her. Nia was seen in a laid back avatar as the actress opted for a white casual top with bishop sleeves and a hoodie. She teamed her top with white hot shorts and mustard yellow flats. Nia styled her look with filled in defined brows and a full face of makeup.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is up next. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress attended an event in the city recently. The actress opted for a royal blue pantsuit which she teamed up with a white high round neck t-shirt. Shivangi styled her look with center parted poker straight hair, filled in brows, soft pink cheeks and lips. We love the simplicity of her look and think that she aced it completely.

The week gone by gave us a variety of looks and we just cant wait to see what next week has in store for us. Who’s look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

