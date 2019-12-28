Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna: Best and Worst dressed of the Week TV

With it being a Saturday yet again, let's find out the best and worst dressed of television from the week gone by.

Television has always been an extremely important part of our day to day lives. Our TV stars are no less than any Bollywood diva. Their social media accounts are constantly buzzing with their OOTD pictures. Fashion has become an extremely integral part of our small screen actor's lives. From to to Surbhi Chandna, to name a few are celebs who are creating an impact with their styles. With it being a Saturday yet again, let's find out the best and worst dressed of television from the week gone by.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is first on our list. The stunner is having a great time as she is busy holidaying. She was in the mood to feel relaxed and opted for a bohemian number. Hina picked a sky blue cropped flared dress. Her outfit featured a high neck, batwing sleeves and was decorated with multi-coloured trims all over the dress. She kept her styling minimal with a basic hairdo, slip ons, blue matrix sunglasses and a bright lip.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is next on our list. The stunner recently attended an event in the city. She opted for a pastel lilac hue floor length ensemble. The floral printed outfit featured cold shoulder sleeves, and a fit and flare flowy silhouette with thigh high slits. She styled her look with brushed open straight hair, filled in brows and pink lips.

Surbhi Chandna

Up next we have Surbhi Chandna. Surbhi was definitely in the Christmas feels as she opted for a bright orange hued knee length flared dress. The Sanjivani 2 actress’s dress featured a V neckline with button details and bishop sleeves. She styled her look with brushed open hair with heavy curls, filled in brows, nude lips and nude ballerinas.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is up next. Divyanka looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out wearing a soft peach pink satin saree with silver embellishments on the border. She teamed her saree with a high neck blouse with silver embellishments all over it. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress styled her look with brushed open beach wavy hair, filled in brows, glossy lip and a small diamond bindi. We like!

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her. Surbhi opted for an indigo printed ankle length kurta which she teamed up with a pair of flared palazzos and a matching dupatta with off white lace on the borders. She styled her look with brushed open hair, filled in brows, nude lips and heavy jhumkis.

The week gone by sure did serve us some really interesting and mixed looks and we cannot wait to see what next week has in store for us.

