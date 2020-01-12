Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna: Best and Worst dressed of the Week TV

With it being a Sunday, let’s find out the best and worst dressed of the week gone by from the starry world of Television.

Fashion has evolved like there’s no more and the one which has been affected by it the most in our country has to be our entertainment and glamour industry. Needless to say, from it being a need it has now become a celebration with everyone wanting to look their very best. Our TV industry is almost at par with our Bollywood industry. Given the boost of social media, our small screen stars are shedding their onscreen images and serving us some heavy fashion loaded looks almost every day. With it being a Sunday, let’s find out the best and worst dressed of the week gone by from the starry world of Television.

Television’s favourite Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share her pictures. The diva opted for a yellow number. Her look included a floor length maxi dress with sleeveless sleeves, a black belt cinching her waist and a yellow knot tied around her neck. A messy hai bun with filled in brows, light smokey eyes and nude lips completed her look.

Jennifer Winget is busy with the promotions of her upcoming web series. The actress went down the neon road as she opted for a neon yellow pantsuit and she teamed it up with a neon green short bralette. She styled her look with side parted brushed open hair, filled in brows, tiny hoops and nude strappy heels.

Nia Sharma

Next up we have Nia Sharma. The actress opted for an off-white floor length outfit. Her look included a short romper with a deep neckline which had a floor sweeping cape attached to it from the waist downwards. Hair left open in cascading curls with a bold red lip and a face of makeup rounded up her look.

Surbhi Chandna

The stunning Surbhi Chandna looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a green ensemble. Her look featured a floor length gown featuring a strapless tube corset attached to a tiered tulle skirt. She styled her look with winged eyeliner, shoulder dusters and a glossy lip.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is next on our list. The diva opted for a strapless knee length jumpsuit in champagne colour. The corset featured a floral embroidery on one side and a floor sweeping cape which added the high-low effect. She styled her look with a clean hair up do, filled in brows and a bright lip. The outfit just does not work for us.

We week gone by sure did serve up some really interesting looks. Which look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

