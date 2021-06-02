Hina Khan's remark on designers looking down on TV stars highlighted in CLUBHOUSE room; Stylists remain mum

A clubhouse room dedicated to Bollywood and fashion saw the industry's top stylists sharing their two cents on styling, what goes on behind the scenes and more.

Clubhouse is the place for night owls to be on, right now. Their rooms are open for discussion with even some of the biggest influences and celebrities giving their two cents on topics of discussion. One particular room, hosted by Aishwarya Subramanyam and Santu Mishra was the place to be last night. Their topic for discussion - Did Bollywood Kill Fashion had some of the top Indian stylists including Ami Patel, Mohit Rai, Sanjana Batra, Nikita Jaisinghani, Meagan Concessio and Tanya Ghavri as the speakers to name a few.

Everything from what goes on behind styling Bollywood celebrities, dealing with criticism, trolling and becoming celebrities themselves, was on the agenda for the night. Before the night ended, a few more of Bollywood's biggies, including Anaita Shroff Adajania, Sandeep Khosla and even Sara Ali Khan joined the room to be part of the discussion!

One of the topics covered was 's controversial statement about designers not sourcing outfits to her since she was a television celebrity, in her exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The actor who has even walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival had opened up about how Indian designers look down at the celebrities from the Telly world, without revealing the identities of these designers. When asked about this by a listener, a couple of stylists said that it was the first they'd heard about it, while the others chose not to comment on the same.

Following this, Sara Ali Khan got involved and talked about how difficult she is to work with! The Love Aaj Kal actor revealed that she is not the easiest to work with while adding that she works with stylists who are only truly able to portray what she really needs when it comes to an outfit. Two stylists who work closely with Sara Ali Khan are Ami Patel and Tanya Ghavri.

Rhea Kapoor who was also part of the room revealed some of the difficulties she faced as a stylist. Rhea revealed that her sister Sonam who she styles constantly faced criticism for being too tall! The actress who is 5'10 was told not to look taller than her co-actors and this posed a hindrance when styling her for events. High heels weren't an option so Rhea had to make do with gladiator shoes and tie-up sliders that didn't compliment the entire look!

Were you part of this insightful discussion? What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

