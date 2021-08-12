H&M X Sabyasachi's latest collaboration has left the netizens on a meme high; here’s why

The current talk of the town for all fashion fanatics has been the H&M X Sabyasachi collaboration. What was initially scheduled to be launched a year ago finally hit the stores recently with ‘Wanderlust’ as the theme. The Indian fashion designer revered for his show-stealing bridal trousseau, Sabyasachi Mukherjee although brought a set of patterns and colours to the table again, this time netizens are on a meme streak due to the sky-high prices tagged on each product.

There’s something for everything to pick from accessories to clothes and what not, but the question that remains the highlight is that why isn’t it close to affordable? Although the products have been endorsed by influencers and stylists, the public seems to be unconvinced and the memes are speaking out loud. A few went on a saree meme spree and wrote, “That’s cotton printed saree, and almost every Bengali woman used to have at least half a dozen. They turn wonderfully soft with every wash, and later used to be stitched in Kanthas or used as kitchen wipes.” Another wrote, “I’m pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in the 1970s which didn’t cost her a kidney.

A few masses compared it with people they’d see often. For instance, a user shared a picture of a boy in a brown shirt and trousers and wrote, “So Sabyasachi recreated my watchman’s outfit with H&M, which costs ₹6,499. Didn’t know Misra Ji was a style icon all along.”The same picture was posted by another user where he wrote, “Sabyasachi x H&M is so embarrassing ain’t no way it’s going to cost $70 to look like an Indian bus driver.” Just to let you’ll know the memes haven’t stop flooding in, so keep a close watch.”

What are your thoughts about thsi collection? Let us know in the comments below.

