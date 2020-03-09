Holi 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: ALL the celebrity approved ways to wear white for the festival

The festival of colours is here and there is no better way to celebrate it than in a blast of colurs! Here is how you can look your best in white outfits, celebrity style.

Holi is certainly the festival of colours, but one colour that rules the day is white. It is a colour that symbolises peace and emits clean, and good vibes. It is the colour that also ensures all the bright Holi shades like pink, red, orange green, yellow, etc. pop! Popular culture like Bollywood films, Hindi television serials, etc. have also made the idea of wearing white on Holi popular. Take cue from the leading ladies of Bollywood on how to look stylish while wearing the clean and pure shade.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is one actress who knows how to carry off literally any colour. The diva picked out a white translucent summer dress for an event and looked poised and elegant as ever. Bebo's outfit is perfect to wear to a chill Holi party and look fashionable while having fun!



Want a fuss-free and easy dress that doesn't come in the way of having fun? Take cue from Katrina on how to wear a cotton skater dress with large pockets (so you can slide in that colour powder). Pair the dress with comfortable white sneakers that don't get in the way of you having a blast this festive season.

Sara Ali Khan

Known for her love for simple and breezy white kurtas, there is nobody better than Sara Ali Khan to take inspiration from on how to opt for a fuss-free look. Pick out a simple white kurta paired with sharara pants or even leggings. For added drama, complete it with a white chiffon dupatta!

Janhvi Kapoor

Making for the perfect inspiration for all the lazy girls who don't want to dress up, Janhvi Kapoor's nonchalant outfit is perfect. Just throw on a pair of denim jeans and pair it with a simple breezy shirt that is half tucked-in for the ultimate effortlessly chic look.

Kiara Advani

For a trendy look, pick out a white pair of palazzo pants and team it up with a white shirt that you can knot up to turn into a crop top. Pair it with tinted sunnies for the perfect brunch-turned-holi look.



For yet another hassle-free but stylish look, nobody better to take inspiration from than the hottest of them all - Malika Arora. Pick out white pants and pair it with a casual sports bra for the ultimate athleisure look.

Ananya Panday

For the ultimate white-on-white look, Panday opted for a simple white tee and paired it with comfortable shorts that showed off her toned legs. The fuss-free outfit is easy to get around in and have a splendid time in the array of colours.

Kriti Sanon

Nothing like a crisp shirt-dress to prove that you not only know how to look stylish but also have fun. Kriti Sanon's white shirt dress with funky face on it make for a casual look. Pair it with dark sunnies and white kicks like she did, and you are Holi ready!

Who are you going to be taking inspiration from this Holi? Comment below and let us know.

