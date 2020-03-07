Holi 2020: Katrina Kaif steals the spotlight in a gorgeous white attire by Anamika Khanna; Yay or Nay?

Katrina Kaif attends a Holi party in a gorgeous white ensemble by Anamika Khanna and we cannot take our eyes off her. Check it out

One of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood, is recently surfacing the internet with her stunning looks and chic attires. While the diva is known to stick to her personal style, its always refreshing to see her step out of her comfort zone n some of the most gorgeous pieces. Single-handedly, Kaif has managed to steal our hearts and her recent looks are enough proof of it. With gorgeous features and stunning curves, Katrina knows all the right ways to make jaws drop all around the country!

The diva who was recently seen in a stunning lehenga by Sabyasachi is back at it with a bang! Kaif who attended a Holi party in the city yesterday made for a stunning guest in an eye-catching white lehenga by Anamika Khanna. The lehenga featured black embroidery along the front of her choli. Showing enough of her mid-riff, the actress styled it with a long white skirt that gracefully brushed the floors. A matching black-white embroidered dupatta that was gracefully draped around her arms.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photo below:

Smudged kajal, neutral base and a black bindi completed her glam while her long black mane was left open in soft waves. Lastly, a pair of long silver jhumkas accessorised her look. We are in awe of her Holi attire and cannot wait to recreate it!

What are your thoughts on Kat’s new look? Did you like it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more updates on Fashion & Beauty: Don’t forget to follow us on @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More