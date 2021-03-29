Holi 2021: Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celeb approved white outfits for a last minute look

Heading out to a Holi party later in the day and wondering how to look stylish while also keeping it effortless? These celebrities have you covered!

One of the most fun festivals that is all about madness, excitement and loads of fun, is Holi. Last year celebrations weren't allowed due to the pandemic but with lesser restrictions this time around, smaller celebrations with near and dear ones is possible. While having fun, we also try our hardest to look our best despite knowing that we're going to look like every colour threw up on us, there's nothing better than white to sport on this day. Here's all the last-minute inspiration you need!



For an over-the-top diva look, there's nobody who will give you more inspiration than Katrina Kaif. For a Holi party back in 2019, the actress picked out an Anamika Khanna lehenga in white with a dupatta that had an embroidered detail on it. Filled-in brows, smokey eyes and a simple bindi completed her look.

Tara Sutaria

More of the casual and fuss-free type? Take inspiration from Tara Sutaria! The actress kept it simple and stylish in a basic white crop top that she styled with white joggers, making for a minimal and clean look.



Can't deal with the heat and want to feel free in comfortable clothing? Shraddha Kapoor's mini white dress will do the trick! Pick out a similar cotton number with cut sleeves to keep cool on a hot day. Also, don't forget to braid your locks like she did to keep them protected!



Want to keep in touch with your traditional roots? Take cue from Alia Bhatt and pick out a simple white strappy kurta and a pair of comfortable and breezy sharara pants. Style it either with or without a dupatta and put on a bright scarlet lip to complete the summery look.

Sara Ali Khan

For a more contemporary look, if you're not into delving into the colours but still want to get into the spirit, Sara Ali Khan's Kurti with a lace hemline paired with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta will do the trick to keep your look simple yet elegant and stylish.

Which diva's white outfit are you taking inspiration from today? Comment below and let us know.

