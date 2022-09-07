House Of The Dragon fame Emily Carey rocks a similar necklace as Kerala's very own mullamottu mala

Game of Thrones spin-off series House Of The Dragon has pumped up the spirits of all GOT fans and we are simply loving it! While each character and their costume design are to the point subtly blending in with their persona and the house they belong to, it’s refreshing to see some modern elements sneaked into the dresses and accessories giving each character their specific fashion niche. Emily Carey who plays Alicent Hightower could be one of the characters on whom your hatred might grow but her fashion, oh boy, is so good!

In the episode 2, titled The Rogue Prince, we saw Alicent Hightower in a cobalt blue dress and I have already sent the reference to my tailor to get me a similar piece! Her full-length gown featured no embellishments or embroideries but stood out with its texture and panelled stitch details. The cut-out neckline detail which also ran along her sleeves gave it a contemporary spin. However, it’s her brass necklace that caught our attention. Yes, the Kerala style mullamottu mala!

Mullamottu Mala seen on actress Asin

Mullamottu mala is a traditional jewellery majorly worn by Malayali women. It's one of the key designs adorned by South Indian, especially malayali brides. It comes in different designs and lengths but the essential identification is the jasmine-bud-shaped motifs attached to a chain of gold or brass. Netizens are happy to spot a piece of South Indian style on their (also our) favourite House Of The Dragon series!

Emily Carey looked absolutely stunning and the mullamottu mala added elegance and grace to her luxe plain dress. She teamed the necklace with gold dainty earrings and looked amazing from head to toe. The hairstyle and minimal makeup deserve special applause!

The girl may not be a great friend but definitely can be a style inspiration! What are your thoughts on her chic look rocking mallu style mullamottu mala? Tell us in the comment section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ House of the Dragon Ep 3 Review: Targaryens showcase their might with 'Fire and Blood' all through