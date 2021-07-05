How to ace Bollywood-inspired coordinated couple outfits and twin with your partners in style!

See how Bollywood’s favourite couples made style statements together, and how you can recreate them with your partners too!

It is well said that an essential part of being a power couple is dressing like one. Bollywood’s favourite and most stylish couples have given enough evidence to prove that statement and have showed us exactly how to ace it time and again. Be it in their Instagram selfies or airport and gym looks, Bollywood’s power couples are not afraid to show off their love, and what better way to depict it than with fashion?

Couple coordinated outfits and #Twinning with your partner in crime will never go out of style, but it can easily go wrong if not done strategically. Take sartorial inspiration from these 3 Bollywood power couples, and ace this trend with your loved one!

1. and Mira Rajput Kapoor

They are a power couple who have been showstoppers in several events, award shows and have even been breaking the internet with their style choices. You would often see these 2 lovebirds coordinating outfits, and very fashionably so. This ensemble for instance looks like a strategically curated one for both of them, and rightly so since it is. The key here lies in the coordination of colours or patterns with one wardrobe element each. You must remember that ‘coordinated’ does not necessarily mean ‘the same’. It is evidently easy to subtly yet powerfully coordinate with each other, and not appear cringey.

Here’s a look you and your partner can try together inspired Mira and Shahid’s look –

Epilog Striped Culottes for Women

Dennis Lingo Men’s Slim-Fit Shirt

2. and Virat Kohli

These two may be huge stars in very different fields, but when it comes to fashion, their style statements are equally powerful and unmatched by any other. Their airport looks are always very chill and laidback, and this one in particular stole our hearts. Anushka and Virat broke the rules of coordinating not matching, and truly showed how #Twinning can be chic and totally not childish! They have worn the same colours and fits, but the silhouettes differ and give the much-needed visual balance. Both of them are wearing baggy, drop shoulder white t-shirts and black shorts, but their fits and silhouettes are evidently chicly feminine and sporty masculine respectively.

Here is how you too can recreate their look –

Puma Women’s Regular T-shirt

Van Heusen Men’s T-shirt

River of Design Women’s Black Regular Fit Denim Shorts

Nike Men’s Synthetic Shorts

3. and

These two have proved to be one of the most powerful couples in modern Bollywood. Apart from their unique and sensational individual styles, their coordinated airport looks have been some of the most talk-about recently. This one in particular is very practical, achievable and easy to pull off and will make you look like the chicest couple in town! They have matched all wardrobe elements and colours, and made the statement pieces their choice of shoes and Deepika’s coordinated bag.

Here is how you and your partner can try this look –

Stylestone Women’s Washed-out Blue Denim Jacket

Vrojass Men’s Regular Denim Jacket

Delize Women’s Pointed-Toe Ankle Boots

ID Men’s Brown Boots

