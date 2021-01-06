  1. Home
How does sustainable fashion help save the environment? Find out 5 celebrities who support this trend

Sustainable fashion is a lifestyle choice for many celebrities who follow it rigorously. It means that they believe in climate change and support the cause to help save the environment by adorning themselves in quirky sustainable clothes. Find out more about sustainable fashion as a trend in the Bollywood industry.
Sustainable fashion means seeking to prevent environmental damage by promoting and wearing clothes made of sustainable material that is using pure cotton and avoiding materials that contain carcinogens, toxins, or other harmful chemicals. Clothing is made through sustainable practices by less water consumption and waste production. Labels that promote sustainable fashion make clothes out of natural energy and avoid pollution or using harmful chemicals that might damage the environment. 

As fashion accounts for 10 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, sustainable fashion then comes into the picture to promote a healthy lifestyle wherein you are making a conscious effort to help save the environment. This largely impacts the climate and to help conserve our planet, people have taken sustainable fashion as their passion project. Manny labels have come up to introduce sustainable clothing making it more approachable to the Bollywood industry as well.

From Katrina Kaif to Taapsee Pannu, many Bollywood actresses have taken to social media to support their cause for sustainable fashion clothing. These actresses firmly believe in setting trends in the industry in the right way. Over the past few years, many celebrities have supported labels that provide sustainable apparels. Let us have a look at some of these actresses in the Bollywood industry who have been supporters of this trend and take much pride in it.

Katrina Kaif

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

As someone who has walked the ramp wearing international brands, Katrina Kaif has taken sustainable clothing on a serious note by donning environmental friendly clothes during her entire movie Jagga Jasoos.

Taapsee Pannu

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

This actress is known to be the advocate for multiple social causes and this is just one of them. She has been adored by her fans for her eccentric style statements and continues to do so by supporting sustainable clothing as a trend in the fashion industry. 

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is all about sustainable fashion as she is seen flaunting sustainable fashion at various events by supporting labels that promote sustainable clothing. 

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza has been supporting various sustainable clothing brands at events. She was also one of the first to embrace sustainable fashion as she believes it reflects on her personal ethos. It is important to focus on what’s reusable and can be recycled. 

Rasika Dugal

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Another eminent actress in the industry, Rasika Dugal is an environment enthusiast who believes in sustainable clothing as a fashion trend. She is creating awareness for sustainable fashion and lifestyle changes to create an impact and help save the environment.

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

