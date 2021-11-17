How to layer coats to ace your street style this winter feat Priyanka Chopra Jonas

With the approaching winter, the chilly winds have driven us to take our warm clothes from the back of our closets. Since it is the season of layering, you may have jackets or sweaters in mind but let me tell you coats are more sophisticated, timeless and enduring pieces of the wardrobe. From Audrey Hepburn to Kate Middleton, many celebrities have carried the coats with ultimate ease but there's one desi girl who does it even better.

One of the biggest global stars right now is indisputably Priyanka Chopra Jonas. When it comes to slaying the red carpets to taking the streets in New York, she's always impeccably dressed and that is something to take notes from. And for the cosy weather, coats have always been her go-to. So start scrolling.

Sandy hued trench coats have always been a wardrobe staple of many celebs and Priyanka here is no exception. She was caught hitting the street in a tan turtleneck sweater and a red leather skirt. She layered it with a tan coat that brings an extra chicness to her outfit. Black glasses, hoops and sock-length boots will obviously keep her warm.

Going full-on monochrome can never go wrong for PeeCee. She covered herself head-to-toe in a mustard yellow ensemble that consisted of a crew-neck jumper and cigarette pants and a matching overcoat. Black ankle boots, round sunnies and a Gucci handbag finished off her chic look.

Boss lady alert! Priyanka graced the Variety Women's Empowerment Brunch looking totally killer in this red pantsuit. She wore a leather suit by Alejandra Alonso Rojas and layered it over a red coat by Vivienne Westwood. Red Louboutin pumps, small bag and dark sunnies rounded off her fierce look. Bright red lips and a high ponytail was the perfect combo.

Plaid coats can never go wrong right? If you want to dress as Priyanka did, plaids can make quite a statement. She opted for a plain white crop top over blue denims and layered it with a multicoloured plaid trench coat. Keeping everything simple, it was her boots and the heels that did everything for me.

Priyanka strutted the streets of NYC in this smart outfit which is totally a catch. She wore a teal plaid shirt paired over matching trousers. But her long tweed checkered coat was complete perfection. With black boots and sunnies as she kept her hair open she made the sidewalk her own personal runway.

If you are still not over skirts but still feel the chills, layer with a somewhat eye-catchy oat. The Quantico star wore a turtleneck sleeveless top and clubbed it with a striped blue midi skirt while layering it with a powder blue coat.

Fur coats are an unquestionable option this winter but leather skirts also have PeeCee's heart. For a day out, she chose a striped Fendi cut-out top and a black thigh-slit leather skirt. She completed her look with a black furry coat and wore Louboutin pumps in the same shade. Her tresses were styled in waves and mauve lips completed her look.

Which one do you want to steal from this diva? Tell us in the comments.

