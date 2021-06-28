How to radiate ‘main character’ energy by hopping onto these fashion trends

Another day and another tiktok trend! Isn’t it fun to see how this pandemic has made people work on their lifestyle, self confidence and life choices? Everyday we get to see new trends coming up which talk about transforming oneself from within, radiating good energy, giving off an aura of positivity. Now this doesn't necessarily mean you have to change your clothes or do makeup or eat healthy, but it can mean self reflecting and making better life choices for yourself.

What do you find in common in all of the main characters from your favourite movies and tv shows? Most of the main characters on movies or tv are strong and badass, talk about self love, are loved by almost everyone or hated by everyone (of course I’m talking about Fleabag here) but the most common trait of them all is definitely their style of dressing. Pick any main character from any movie, they are always dressed for the occasion. They are either dressed in pastel tones or like really bold colours. It's actually very hard to define this particular style so below we have curated a list of outfit ideas that definitely passes the “main character” vibe check.

School Girl

Be it Cher Horowitz from Clueless or Serena Van Der Woodsen from Gossip Girl, we love their plaid skirts, their headbands, their effortless trait of being the fashion police and their unapologetic carefree attitude. Everything about these characters screams “FASHION ICON!”. Now that a lot of 90s fashion is coming back, plaid is taking the fashion industry by a storm. Plaid tennis skirts, plaid sweater vests, plaid socks and headbands are all in this year.

Price: ₹ 1,134

Buy now

Price:₹ 580

Buy now

Boss Lady

If we take a look at some real life examples, then who better than Bella Hadid comes to your mind? Her whole wardrobe radiates “boss lady” energy. Bella Hadid has put the spotlight back on a lot of 90s and early 2000s fashion trends including leather jackets, low waist pants, cropped tube tops, bucket hats, big chunky boots, baguette bags and sunglasses the size of your palm etc. Though she is always in black, she does throw a little bit of colour in there to escape the monochrome blues.

Price: ₹ 1,999

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 379

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 1,299

Buy now

Cottage Core

If you are feeling like a free spirited country girl who loves reading and is making their way into a Victorian society today but isn’t waiting on a Mr. Darcy then this outfit is made just for you! Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice and Meg March from Little Women (both the 1994 and 2019 version) are the physical embodiments of the cottage core fashion aesthetic. If you want to hop onto this trend then get your vintage dresses, puff sleeved milkmaid blouses, frilly socks and your favourite Mary Janes out of your closet because this outfit is going to take you on a spin to the countryside.

Price: ₹ 599

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 329

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 390

Buy Now

Internet Girl/E-Girl

Black can never go out of style. An outfit consisting of a black corset, lace stockings, thigh high boots and choker to accessorize can never disappoint. The Internet Girl or the E-girl aesthetic can be modified to some extent but can never actually go off the charts. If you want to radiate the same energy as that of Misa Amane from DeathNote then this outfit is going to be your go-to from now on.

Price: ₹ 429

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 1,999

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 624

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 699

Buy Now

Skater Girl

What comes to your mind when you hear the word “Skater Girl”? I cannot not think of Billie Eilish for that matter. She is definitely the queen of “skater girl” aesthetic. This type of style has to be the most comfortable of all the styles. Now we know why Billie prefers this style out of everything. If you have a baggy shirt, biker shorts and a bucket hat then you are all set to become the talk of the town.

Price: ₹ 599

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 210

Buy Now

Price: ₹ 299

Buy Now

Share your comment ×