Huma Qureshi plays showstopper to Two Point Two Studio in a blazer dress at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Bright colours are the stuff of summers. We're loving the energy and so in for more surprises that fashion houses will bring this season. With us having stepped into Day 3 of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, it's been a ride of exceptional prints, embroidery, and patterns. Designers are going all-out in showing their deftness and here's something that will linger in your minds for days. It's safe to say, a splash of colours today set the stage on absolute fire.

Designer Anvita Sharma from Two Point Two pushed forward trends that have always been around but with a flair of her own that saw vintage prints in a very modern element. As dresses, pantsuits, shorts are all of the hot picks under the sultry sun, we saw stripes, and checkered prints in highly elevated forms and she broke the conventional style of clubbing blazers with just trousers. We saw shorts look ultra-cool and bikini bottoms paired up with cool oversized jackets. If modish and modern ensembles are your game, here's the showstopper Huma S Qureshi who was dressed in the chicest ensemble.

The Viceroy's House actress wore a mini dress that featured prints of circles coloured in shades of orange, purple, green, and pink. The double-breasted blazer ensemble made for a plunging neckline and bishop sleeves. Truly the hottest in the room, the starlet had her look also styled with a mini green tin-style bag and socks-style yellow knee-length boots. We just journeyed back to winters and look at her braided hairdo. Taking her sleek hairdo to a drool-worthy height was the top knot. Her dewy skin looked so lit with her colourful winged eyeliner in shades of pink and yellow. And finally, our eyes also got to meet the woman behind all this art and Huma's brother and actor, Saqib Saleem Qureshi dressed in a printed pantsuit and red-tinted sunnies.

