Ibrahim Ali Khan to Ahan Shetty: 5 Times the star kids’ art of layering got their street style game stronger

Fashion has been an important part of star kids’ lives since birth as they are often under the scrutiny of the paparazzi and fans. From having personal stylists at a very young age to evolving their own fashion senses being the limelight, these handsome hunks know how to effortlessly make a statement in their street core comfy styles.

While the girls have a wide range of styles to doll up, the boys’ play around with their limited silhouettes, layering and pairing up the looks that best suit their style. While Sara Ali Khan’s go-to ethnic looks majorly come in muted earthy tones, her brother loves comfy and sporty looks with a pop of colour in his casual look. While loves sensuous bodycon numbers, her brother takes style inspiration from their father to rock gothic or punk rock type street style numbers. When their whole family is immersed in fashion, no wonder these boys’ have such good styling aesthetics. Here are 5 times they gave basic street style looks a not-so-basic twist layering up with jackets.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

and his ex-wife Amrita Singh’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is a heartthrob and his Greek God-like perfect jawline has a separate fanbase. Donning a simple dark grey track pants and red tee, he added oomph to his basic look layering it over with a denim jacket. The cow print backpack also gave a quirky element to his dapper airport style here. The red and blue worked as a perfect contrast that amplified the street spirit of his comfy look. The star kid rounded it off with sporty white kicks.

The eldest son of , Aryan Khan is not very active on social media nor has made any special media interaction yet his slicked-back hair and charming face like SRK has got him a huge fan base. Twinning with his dad, Aryan paired his grey crew neck tee and acid wash jeans with a black imitation leather hooded jacket and styled up with grey sneakers with blue laces and sunglasses. Giving us punk vibes, his suave look stole our hearts!

Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday’s charming chocolate boy look for Lakme Fashion Week consisted of low waisted beige cargo pants, a logo-embossed white tee and a statement-making camo jacket. Chunky Panday’s nephew has got a heart-melting smile and eye-grabbing style sense. His casual look was completed with navy shoes and a messy hairdo.

Ahan Shetty

Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is no doubt a style maniac with the coolest athleisure collection in his wardrobe. His vacation-ready look in black shorts and white sleeveless tees layered with a black unbuttoned shirt worn as a jacket and baseball cap and white sneakers painted the picture-perfect. He looked youthful and charming in his playful style.

Ishaan Khatter

’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter has got a soft yet grungy style here. His street style look featured dark blue jeans with white tees layered with a stylish black jacket. The dapper look was spruced up with his dashing curly hairdo, printed socks and brown shoes. His well-groomed look had a luxe touch, thanks to his offbeat jacket.

Which of these young men's street style looks do you dig? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Anushka Sharma in a Sabyasachi X H&M biker jacket and Prada black bag coloured the street happy; Yay or Nay?