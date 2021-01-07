Iconic fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 78; Masaba Gupta, Sadhguru, mourn his loss

The founder of acclaimed fashion label, Satya Paul breathed his last at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. His son, Puneet Nanda announced the news in a Facebook post.

Renowned fashion designer Satya Paul, founder of the clothing line of the same name, passed away in Coimbatore yesterday. Paul was residing at the Isha Yoga Centre there and was moved there after suffering a stroke and recovering from it in a hospital, as per his son, Puneet Nanda's Facebook post.

In his post, Nanda, the founder of the Isha Yoga Centre wrote that after suffering a stroke on December 2, the former fashion designer was "slowly recovering." The late designer was then shifted to the Isha Yoga Centre which was his home since 2015. Nanda also added that his father's only wish was "To get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away." Puneet also said that while the family is sad, they are rejoicing his life and now passing with the blessings of Sadhguru.

Founded on 1 April 1985, Label Satya Paul was known for its vivid colour palette and indigenous prints. The designer though, was more than just that, according to his son. "He has been steadfastly a seeker," Puneet Nanda wrote about his father who was inclined to philosophy from the 70s and religiously followed the teachings of Osho and later Sadhguru.

In a Twitter post, Sadhguru shared his condolences and added that Paul brought a distinct vision to the Indian fashion industry.

Masaba Gupta, who was the creative director of the brand from 2012-2014 shared a message for the late designer on her Instagram. "A true example of an actual BRAND. Homegrown," and one that will stand the test of time. The ace designer also urged fashion schools to introduce young designers to the brand and other homegrown labels. "We can be inspired by Chanel etc but we must learn what happened on our soil first."

Our deepest condolences to the family and may he rest in peace.

