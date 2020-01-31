Importance of trimming your hair & easy ways you can prevent split ends

Listed below are ways you can prevent getting split ends.

There’s absolutely no denying that women love stunning, luscious hair irrespective of its length. We all know the boost of confidence we get when we’re having a massive #GoodHairDay. It can literally make such a huge difference to how you’re looking and can get you a lot of compliments too. While there are a lot of myths and ‘nuskhe’ to try out get healthy and long mane, what we often forget is the importance of trimming our dry and lifeless split ends.

The major question is, in spite of having regular haircuts, what leads to split ends then? It so happens when your hair cuticle is damaged and starts to wear off. The inner layer which is extremely delicate starts getting dehydrated and exposed, eventually leading to dry split ends. Harsh environment, continuous use of hair styling tools, pollution, detangling, washing your hair daily, unhealthy eating habits are all factors which leads to split ends. Listed below are ways you can prevent getting split ends.

Oil your hair before you wash it

We often underestimate the simple tips which can literally save our hair and make them look stunning. Oiling your hair before moisturises and nourishes your hair. Also, it adds a protective layer around your hair strands.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Trim your tresses regularly

Remember how everyone in the salon says that you should cut your hair every 2-3 months? It is actually true. Because of washing and combing our hair regularly, it leads to a lot of wear and tear.

Avoid using hot water to wash your hair

This is common knowledge but one which not a lot of us use on a day to day basis. When you wash your hair with boiling hot water, it leaves your hair dehydrated and also makes it lose all the natural hair oils.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Use a wide toothed wooden brush

When you use a wide toothed brush, it prevents knotting, breakage and also prevents hair breakage. In fact you should always brush your hair from downwards till your scalp.

Do not tie your hair too tightly

We know that getting our hair made into fancy hairstyles can take up on a major high, however, it comes with its own set of cons too. When you tie your hair too tightly, it starts getting extremely weak and leads to hair breakage.

Apart from this, you must always sleep on a nice silk pillow, use a scarf whenever you are stepping out and dry your hair gently.

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Do you have any more tips that we can follow? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More