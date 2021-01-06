Indian designer, Swapnil Shinde comes out as a Transwoman: I was suffocated living a reality that wasn’t mine

Ace designer, Swapnil Shinde comes out as a transwoman, changes name to Saisha Shinde. Find out more

Designer, Swapnil Shinde who is loved by Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , and many more took the internet by a storm as he penned down a not and shared with his 59,000 followers. The designer came out as a transwoman and changed his name to Saisha Shinde.

Now, Saisha Shinde the designer shared a statement with a caption that read, ‘Here we go 2021. P.s : Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one .’ Her note read, “Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment.”

She further added, “All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse. I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn't mine, yet one that I had to stage every day because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed.”

She then penned down her journey and explained, “I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman.”

She not only shared her story but also shared two of her selfies in her new look where she’s seen with long hair and a face full of makeup.

See the pictures here:

