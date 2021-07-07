International Chocolate Day 2021: 6 Times stars proved that brown hued outfits are always easy on the eye

A chocolate a day keeps the blues away, agree? Time for a chocolatey fashion fix so your wardrobe gets its dose of sweet tooth as well.

Once a chocoholic, always a chocoholic, right? They are available to us in a variety of colours, forms, and tastes, but they are not created equal, and they have the ability to easily trap us so that we can binge on them all day, every day! Case in point? We don’t need a reason to wait for International Chocolate Day to consume these delectable and wholesome treats. Chocolate brown is a favourite in the arena of fashion too. While outfits in black and white thrive and are considered a staple and a go-to, browns were under-appreciated and ignored completely at a period. But, when they made a comeback on runways, they promised to stay despite the understated charm the shade entails. The trick to work this colour into your everyday style would be to play mix and match.

If chocolates are a cure-all for you, introduce everything brown to your wardrobe today and see what you’ve missed out on all this while. Shall we take tips from the most-revered faces also known as celebrities? Scroll soon!

The Bollywood debutante-in-the-making, Shanaya Kapoor looks every inch the classy in a knotted brown bralette that was clubbed with a beige pantsuit and layered necklaces.

The queen of off-shoulder ensembles, Ananya Panday striked yet again in a co-ord number. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress made for a sultry case in an off-shoulder crop top that bore smocked puff sleeves that was teamed up with flared high-waisted pants.

In a show-stealing moment at the Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show at Paris, looked sensational in a printed strapless maxi dress from the brand itself that featured a bow at the front and was paired up with a long coat. To wrap the look, the Bajirao Mastani starlet chose a scarf hair tie to lend a touch of retro, Dior bag and chunky gold necklaces.

Forever picture-ready, this time around Janhvi Kapoor was seen in an Alexandre Vauthier brown ruched dress. The Dhadak diva donned a ruched dress that was designed with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. With ankle-strap heels, she put the snazzy look together.

Out and about, Kendall Jenner gave a lesson on how to match your mask with your mid rise trousers. The American model donned a white turtle neck knitted top and layered with a snuggle-worthy trench coat. Tip: Wear your sunnies and shoes that do justice to your OOTD.

The one who can pull off any outfit like the coolest boss in town. Gigi Hadid rocked the blazer that was tailored with velvet lapels, buttons and pockets. A pair of formal shoes, loose fit pants, white tee and sunglasses sealed the OOTN look for the super model.

Whose look are you ready to recreate? Let us know in the comments below.

