Isabelle Kaif, Natacha, Melissa and mom Susan Turcotte wore Punit Balana outfits for Katrina's Haldi ceremony

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was undoubtedly one of the biggest Bollywood events of the year. The buzz surrounding the relationship that the duo kept under wraps for the longest time by making no official announcements, lit up when they left for Rajasthan together. The duo who are currently on their Honeymoon in the Maldives, according to reports looked splendid in their first photos where both Katrina and Vicky wore custom-made Sabyasachi outfits.

Apart from the bride and groom themselves, their families too were dressed to the nines. For the duo's Haldi ceremony, Katrina Kaif's family looked regal in Punit Balana creations. The designer took to his Instagram to share their outfit details. Katrina's mother, Susan Turcotte wore a simple mustard hued anarkali set with scattered block prints and topped it off with a matching block printed dupatta as she sat beside her daughter through the ceremony.

Katrina's sister Natacha looked stunning in an ivory lehenga set also by Balana. Her outfit bore mint green leheriya prints and Mughal motifs. She paired this with a colourful resham and mirror-work blouse and an organza dupatta.

Melissa Turcotte Roberts who held the veil above Katrina's head with Natacha in the picture rocked a mustard yellow loose crop top and skirt set by Balana which also featured bandhani work all over.

Isabella Kaif who lives with her sister in Mumbai, looked glamorous as she smeared Haldi all over her brother-in-law, Vicky Kaushal in a happy picture. In a mustard yellow bandhani saree again by Punit Balana, Isabelle looked effortlessly stylish with her hair pulled back into a ponytail and sunglasses making for a cool statement.

