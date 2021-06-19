Is it date night with bae? Alia Bhatt’s chic wardrobe will serve you enough outfit inspiration

Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s chic wardrobe and dress up right for your date night. Check it out

It’s the weekend which means it’s time to spend a much-needed quality session with your bae. Now that things are getting back to normal, you can always dress up and skip the virtual session for a cute date night. ’s chic style is a combination of cute and girly and if you’re looking for outfit inspiration, we’ve got you covered.

Nothing works best as a cute mini dress. Add colour to your life by picking up the brightest prints. It’s an easy choice for an outdoor date. You can always take things up a notch higher with a pair of heels or keep things casual with sneakers. Whatever you do, make sure you’re comfortable and not going overboard!

If you’re in the mood to show who’s boss and make it look chic at the same time, this look is just for you. A plunging neckline paired with statement sleeves and flared pants is a perfect choice. Not all guys like you to look cute all the time and this look will definitely blow his mind.

But, if you’re still in the mood to look cute, a simple mini dress is the right pick for you. It is easy, breezy and works well for every date idea he has in mind. You can always dress it up or down depending where you’re headed to.

Moving on to a more elegant choice, a midi dress can be both cute and dressy. Based on how you style it, you can always take things a notch higher. Alia picked out a pair of strappy heels and a sling bag to make things look dressier and elegant.

If you’re one of those girls who like to go all out and simple, cute dresses are not your cup of tea, this strapless number is just for you. Paired with statement sock heels and shirt sleeves, the look is a 10/10 and works well for a date night with bae.

