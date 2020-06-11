Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt prove that it's all about looking like a present in the present

We saw this trend take flight sometime last year from the international circuit where we saw Deepika Padukone sport a gown with huge bow detail and then it made its way to the Indian fashion spectrum.

You're a gift, so just present yourself in the best way possible. See what we did there? Wrap yourself up with a huge-a*$ bow this season. It could be the attention-grabbing detail of your outfit or just be subtle, but we know one thing, it's gotta be big!

From Ananya Panday to , the OTT bow detail has been a game-changer. Now that we know that trend forecasts talk about this being a huge b(l)ow-out trend for SS ‘20. It’s time to look at some celeb-inspired garb!

Apart from her Cannes appearance in 2019 in an off-white monochromatic number by Peter Dundas, DP decided to give a bright and desi twist to the bow in this Sabyasachi ruffled drape. Take note from this look, if you’re wearing a monochromatic look, remember to wear layered outfits that create texture. This will create a 3D look instead of all the pieces blending into each other because of the colour.

Alia Bhatt

Alia gave the bow a shot when she attended an award show in this blush pink Georges Chakra gown. We love how the corset part of the gown provided a striking contrast to the satin and tulle flowy silhouette of the rest of the gown. The bow detailing was on the back almost like it was holding her cape-like wings. To go with the wispiness of the gown, her hair was in a messy braid and again the accessories were left to a minimum.

Ananya Panday

With quite the eventful year, Ananya donned this deconstructed OTT bow detail gown by Galia Lahav for an award show. The contrast between the starkness of the black gown against the bright pink exaggerated bow really caught our eye. The sash of the bow spills over to the floor complementing the silhouette of the gown. This was a stunning piece complete with her sleek ponytail look.

The bow is here to stay for good.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

