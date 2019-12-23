Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta’s 'Macrame heels' resemble Ramen noodles and netizens have a field day

The popular Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta recently launched its pre-fall collection. The Macrame heels from the collection exactly look like Ramen noodles.

A picture of a delicious food item will make us crave for it. But have you ever had food craving that also by seeing a pair of heels? Well, that will now happen if you check out the latest collection of Bottega Veneta. The famous Italian fashion house has recently launched a pair of heels, which look like Ramen noodles. The shoes from the pre-fall 2020 collection of Bottega Veneta was first compared to the ramen noodles by Diet_Prada. This Instagram account is known for its sharp criticism about the fashion industry. This comparison was enough to catch all the mocking questions from netizens like 'Chicken or Shrimp?', 'What flavours they come with?', etc. People also compared the shoes with the former NSYNC band member Justin Timberlake's curly hair during 1999. The Macrame heels will be available on Bottega Veneta's website in two colours- light tan and yellow except on Saturdays.

On the contrary, some of the followers of Diet_Prada even liked the style and they are waiting to see the shoes on their favourite celebs. One of the followers even mentioned that only Rihanna can pull it off well and make the shoes look stylish.

This yellow open-toed mule sandals have been designed by the English designer Daniel Lee. The 33-year-old designer was awarded at this year’s British Fashion Awards with Accessories Designer of the Year, British Designer of the Year Womenswear, Brand of the Year and Designer of the Year awards.

In 2018, Balenciaga also brought a new collection of slippers, which surprisingly looked like McDonald's fries boxes. It had immediately become meme material for Twitter users.

