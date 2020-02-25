Ivanka Trump gives her floral outfit a DESI twist; Opts for pearl jhumkas at Namastey Trump event in Ahmedabad

President Trump's daughter Ivanka also joined POTUS and FLOTUS at the grand event held in India. Her accessories though, were the talk of the town!

United States President, Donald Trump is currently in India, visiting with his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka. The entire Trump family was welcomed with a lavish ceremony - Namastey Trump, held in Ahmadabad, Gujarat. While the reason was indeed political, it was Ivanka's fashion that seemed to steal the show!

She made a statement in a floral red and white Proenza Schoulder midi dress that she repeated! She sported the dress back in September 2019 when she visited Argentina, making a huge statement about sustainable fashion while doing so. Her V-neck georgette mini dress was styled to perfection with white shoes. Her dress also cost a whopping amount - Rs. 1,71,331 lakh to be precise!

But that's not what stole the show. To accessorise, Ivanka also opted for statement pearl jhumka earrings, adding a touch of Indian and desi-ness to her outfit!

With her entire look, Ivanka looked glamorous as ever with her fans and follower count in the country steadily increasing. A flawless base of makeup, rosy cheeks, filled-in brows and the pinkest lips ensured the daughter of the President looked like a vision through the events and as she visited the Taj Mahal.

Daughter of TRUMP,@IvankaTrump wears JHUMKA. Looking is so lovely

#IvankaTrump You are looking the most beautiful girl in the world after wearing indian earrings.

INDIAN CULTURE is getting place even in foreigner's lifestyle its good think#NamasteyTrump#TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/uHtNPdmThq — Pranoy Dixit (@DixitVeen) February 24, 2020

We are all for Ivanka's fashion statements - the way she repeated her outfit and to be embrace the Indian culture in the smallest way that she can with her choice of pearl jhumkis!

What are your thoughts on Ivanka's choice of accessories? Love it or not? Comment below and let us know.

