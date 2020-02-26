Ivanka Trump goes desi as she visits the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a floral anarkali by Rohit Bal

Ivanka who is visiting with her family looked absolutely ravishing in an embroidered anarkali by the designer for the occasion.

Ivanka Trump had an eventful time in India as she visited with her family - Donald Trump, Melania Trump and husband Jared Kushner. The Trumps visited the Taj Mahal, and made a trip to Gujarat even! The whole trip though, all eyes were on Ivanka for she made some interesting statements with her fashion. She picked out pearl jhumkas and even wore a sherwani by Indian designer Anita Dongre!

But that's not all. Ivanka Trump made yet another fashion statement at the Rashtrapati Bhavan last evening. She picked out a white anarkali with lovely embroidery work on it by designer Rohit Bal. The cream coloured full-sleeve number featured a high-neck and was sewed tightly till the middle. It then opened up to form a free-flowing layer from waist-down. Her Anarkali also featured hand-embroidered flowers and long entwining vines. The sleeves featured embroidery in golden thread, giving it a royal and regal touch.

To glam up her look for the formal dinner, Ivanka pulled her hair back into a bun with a couple of strands left loose that framed her face well. Smokey eyes, filled-in brows and deep scarlet lips completed her look.

We thought Ivanka looked phenomenal in the outfit that she seemed to have a good time in as she twirled around and seemed to have fun! The Rohit Bal anarkali fit her well and she carried it off extremely well and looked elegant as ever.

What are your thoughts on her outfit? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

